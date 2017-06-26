Four Pedestrians, Including Two Children, Struck By Vehicle In Rockland County

June 26, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Monsey, New York, Rockland County

MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An eight-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy are among four people struck by a car in Rockland County, New York Monday afternoon.

The Ramapo Police Department’s Accident Investigation unit is currently investigating the area along Route 59 between Robert Pitt Drive and Kennedy Drive in Monsey, where authorities say a vehicle collided with four pedestrians over a half-mile stretch.

monsey pedestrians struck ii Four Pedestrians, Including Two Children, Struck By Vehicle In Rockland County

First responders tend to at least four people struck by a vehicle in Monsey, N.Y.
N.Y. (Credit: Rockland Calls)

Medics rushed the children, along with a 13-year-old girl and another woman to Westchester Medical Center. County officials tell CBS2 one of the children is in serious condition.

Authorities are urging drivers in the area to use alternative routes, as the roadway will be closed for up to six hours as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch