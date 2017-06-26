Four Pedestrians, Including Two Children, Struck By Vehicle In Rockland County

MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An eight-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy are among four people struck by a car in Rockland County, New York Monday afternoon.
The Ramapo Police Department’s Accident Investigation unit is currently investigating the area along Route 59 between Robert Pitt Drive and Kennedy Drive in Monsey, where authorities say a vehicle collided with four pedestrians over a half-mile stretch.
Medics rushed the children, along with a 13-year-old girl and another woman to Westchester Medical Center. County officials tell CBS2 one of the children is in serious condition.
Authorities are urging drivers in the area to use alternative routes, as the roadway will be closed for up to six hours as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.
