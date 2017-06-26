‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Discussing NYCFC Win Over Red Bulls

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s dominant win over the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby. With coach Jesse Marsch missing the week of training, did that adversely affect the Red Bulls?
The guys also discuss goalkeeper Eirik Johansen filling in for Sean Johnson while Johnson competes in the Gold Cup, and they preview NYCFC’s Thursday match against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium.
