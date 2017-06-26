‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Discussing NYCFC Win Over Red Bulls

June 26, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s dominant win over the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby. With coach Jesse Marsch missing the week of training, did that adversely affect the Red Bulls?

The guys also discuss goalkeeper Eirik Johansen filling in for Sean Johnson while Johnson competes in the Gold Cup, and they preview NYCFC’s Thursday match against Minnesota at Yankee Stadium.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch