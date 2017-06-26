Vandalism Cuts Spectrum Cable TV Service To Customers In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Numerous Spectrum cable TV customers in Queens lost service early Monday after a fiber optic cable was damaged by vandalism.
John Bonono, a spokesman for Spectrum parent Charter Communications, said in a statement: “Our crews are on site and working to repair a fiber optic cable damaged by vandalism, which is affecting TV, internet and phone services for Spectrum customers in central Queens. We appreciate our customers’ patience while we restore service as quickly as possible.”
Charter declined to provide a number of customers affected by the outage, and said the number was constantly changing as they worked to restore the service.
The company said it expected service to be restored, barring any unforeseen problems, in the early evening.
Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said the outage which began at 2 a.m. was being investigated as vandalism.
Police had no information, but sources said they were still investigating vandalism that targeted a Spectrum fiber optic cable early on Thursday, April 27 on Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens. The vandalism affected 30,000 cable subscribers and caused $12,000 in damage, sources said.
A fiber optic cable was also damaged at Beach 94th Street and Beach Channel Drive below the Cross Bay Bridge around the same tie, resulting in several thousand dollars in damage.