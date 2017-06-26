Police: Search On For Suspects Targeting Sunset Park Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects who they are wanted in connection with a three-week burglary spree in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has released surveillance images of the man and the woman, who they say acts as a lookout. Police said the pair has stolen nearly $13,000 in cash as well as other items from several businesses in Sunset Park.
After an unsuccessful attempt at a business on 51st Street on May 30, police said they were able to grab $2,000 in cash and a case of Heineken beer from DCPLZZ Seafood on 59th Street by breaking the security gate on June 3.
A few days later on June 8, police said they tried to break in to Wellcare Adult Day Care and Happy Family Grocery on 7th Avenue, but couldn’t get in to either location.
Then on June 11, police said they broke the front gate of Hotpot restaurant on 53rd Street and stole $8,000 in cash from the register.
The latest incident happened on June 20. Police said they broke the kitchen door of Mr. Q’s grill on 8th Avenue and took $2,900 in cash, beer and an iPad.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.