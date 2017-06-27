6/27 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see a few showers/storms swing through the area this afternoon with small hail and gusty winds not out of the question; they should fizzle out by the late afternoon and early evening. Highs today will be just a touch cooler in the mid to upper 70’s.
Tonight will feature clearing skies and comfortable sleeping weather. Temps are expected to fall into the low 60’s by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking much better as high pressure begins to nudge in from the south. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and just a stray shower to the north with highs in the upper 70’s.
As for Thursday, we’ll see slightly warmer and more humid conditions with a late day shower/storm N&W.