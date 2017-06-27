By Marie Flounoy

Life in big cities is stressful and hectic, and you can’t get more hectic than the Big Apple. We all need a little time to ourselves, to reconnect with nature and live in the slow lane, at least for a while. Unfortunately, not all of us can find the time to leave the city and head for the great outdoors, which is why public gardens with their flower beds are just the thing we need to relax and recharge. Here is our list of the best flower beds in New York.

Conservatory Garden

5th Avenue and 105th Street

New York, NY 10024

(212) 310-6600

www.centralpark.com

Conservatory Garden is one of the best places to visit in New York. With its beautiful flower beds and unique atmosphere, it makes the perfect haven for all those who want to decompress and enjoy a calm walk. Whether you like walking, day-dreaming or just being surrounded with beautiful plants and flowers, this is the right spot for you. Don’t miss it – it’s well worth visiting.

Narrows Botanical Gardens

Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue and 72nd Street

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn 11209

www.narrowsbg.org

This is a great place to visit in Brooklyn; many people described it as the jewel of Bay Ridge. It’s a gardening initiative with a long tradition, and it hosts many a species of plants and animals, including native birds, turtles and bees. Once you’re there, you cannot but feel calm and rejuvenated, especially with it’s rose gardens taken care of by the parks volunteers. Be sure to give it a try, it’s a great piece of serenity within the concrete jungle.

Brooklyn Botanical Garden

990 Washington Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11225

(718) 623-7200

www.bbg.org

The Brooklyn Botanical Garden is an urban garden whose goal is to reconnect people with the beauty of nature and educate them along the way. The mission is to nurture the importance of environment stewardship through many of their educational programs. The entire area is truly inspiring, since it’s located right behind the Brooklyn Museum making you appreciate nature even more in a urban oasis. Drop them both a visit – you won’t regret it.

West Side Community Garden

123 West 89th St.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 316-5490

www.westsidecommunitygarden.org

This garden is under the ownership and maintenance of the West Side Community Garden Inc., which is an organization consisting solely of volunteers. It has a floral amphitheater and a seating area open to the public. It has a beautiful flower park, and it is one of those places that just cannot be missed. It’s great for spending free time, chilling out or taking a break from daily activities. You’ll love it!

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 886-3800

www.queenbotanical.org

This is a real oasis within the urban surroundings, designed to celebrate the beauty of plants, flowers and the protection of the environment. There are plenty of beautiful gardens, but they also have many educational programs through which everyone can become highly informed and learn to appreciate nature. This garden should definitely make your go-to list.

