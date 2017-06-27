Some Spectrum Customers Still Without Cable Service In Parts Of Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some residents of Queens and Brooklyn are still without cable, internet or phone service Tuesday after an outage police say may have been intentional.

Spectrum said on Twitter that services were restored early Tuesday morning. But there were still scattered outages throughout Queens and Brooklyn, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Queens, NY customers – services have been restored. If you are encountering any further issues please let us know — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) June 27, 2017

“Cash only” signs warned of system outages in front of Forest Hills restaurants and bars on Monday. No internet, no phone and no cable means no credit card processing.

“A few people actually left because they only wanted to use cards, so we did have to turn down a few customers,” said restaurant manager Samantha Phe.

Throughout much of Monday, the entire neighborhood was out with 60,000 Spectrum customers affected, including Jason Diaz, who said it hurt his bottom line.

“I do a lot of emailing with clients for work and now I cant do that, so drinking is the next best option,” he said.

Lidia Knoble can’t wait to get her landline back up and running.

“Well not having the phone because I’m not very good with the cell phone,” she said.

The outage affecting central Queens and parts of Brooklyn began early Monday morning. Queens Borough President Melinda Katz tweeted, “per Spectrum, at approximately 2 a.m. today vandals cut fiber at 4 major hubs, cutting service for 60,000 customers in Queens.”

Contractors called out to fix the torn fibers say the job looks professional. Whoever cut the wires knew how and where to do so and used special tools to get through the thick cables, Doris reported.

Police sources say the vandalism can be linked to Sprectrum technicians, who have been on strike for months.

“We would never condone that, we would never do that,” said on-strike Spectrum technician Ray Reyes.

Police say this wasn’t the first time vandalism affected Spectrum service in the area. Investigators are still looking into an incident in April where fibers were deliberately cut causing an outage for 30,000 people.