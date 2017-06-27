Tonight’s Happenings For Wednesday, June 28

Cruisin’ for a Boozin’

New Yorkers tend to be identified by their heads down, places to go attitude. However, this sunset adventure invites tourists, transplants and natives alike to appreciate the Big Apple skyline’s beauty.

To do that, you’ll have to set foot out of Manhattan and aboard the Hornblower’s Sensation for a Hump Day happy hour cruise. Guests will sip Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines while grooving to a DJ, with the chance to visit a temporary tattoo bar and snack on hors d’oeuvres.

Instagram upload featuring your best Jack Dawson impression? Completely optional.

Tickets are just $20-$30. If your post-work watering hole is already set, the ship sails again on Wednesday, July 19, and Monday, August 21.

Immersive Musical

If you’re the friend who always gets scolded for singing along to Grease, this one’s for you.

Relive your high school drama club glory days with the Brooklyn Theatre Club’s unique production of Guys and Dolls. While subdued spectators can simply take in the musical magic, Vivian Blaine incarnates will be tasked with tackling ensemble roles in the participatory production.

The previous performances have sold out, and luck be a lady because tickets for this one-of-a-kind show are just $15.

Dance Like Everyone’s Watching

Turning 14 usually comes with insecurities about dating, high school and the other complexities of being a teenager. For the Freedom Dance Party, however, this birthday is all about good times and great music.

This old-school, euphoric dance party aimed at anyone and everyone kicked off in 2003 and wants to celebrate. They continue to hold monthly bashes, but there’s nothing quite like a birthday party.

The winner for the Village Voice’s “Best Dance Party” even put out a call for married couples who met at a Freedom event for a special surprise. (Paying attention, single folks? You could be next.)

Did we mention it’s completely free? Just show up at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield with your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie. Doors open at 5 p.m., one hour ahead of the party’s kickoff.