6/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 28, 2017 11:09 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Brilliant sunshine is expected this afternoon with high pressure just to our south. Highs today will be just a touch warmer than yesterday in the upper 70’s to around 80°.

6/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with just some high clouds swinging through. Expect temps to be slightly milder than last night in the mid 60’s.

We’ll remain under the influence of high pressure on Thursday, and with a breeze out of the south and west, we’ll see a little bump in our temp and humidity levels. Highs tomorrow are expected to reach the mid 80’s or so.



As for Friday, expect hot and humid conditions with a slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs that day will be right around 90°.

