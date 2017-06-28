Decapitated, Dismembered Woman’s Body Found Floating In Gowanus Bay

June 28, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Decapitated, Gowanus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman whose decapitated and dismembered body was found floating in the water near Gowanus Bay and Buttermilk Channel in Brooklyn.

A couple was walking their dog when they spotted what appeared to be a body Tuesday morning.

Police pulled the body from the water and found it was a woman’s torso. The head, arms, and legs below the knees had all been removed.

Police divers have returned to the area to search for additional body parts.

tattoo Decapitated, Dismembered Womans Body Found Floating In Gowanus Bay

The NYPD released an image of this tattoo found on the body of a woman found floating in the Gowanus Bay.

Police have released an image of a Sanskrit tattoo found on the woman’s body in the hope that it will help identify her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

