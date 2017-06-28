Search On For Suspect In String Of Midtown East Drugstore Cosmetics Thefts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who shoplifted cosmetics from Midtown East drugstores in a string of incidents in March and April.

The man is suspected in the following incidents, according to police.

• Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, the suspect took cosmetics worth $919 from the Duane Reade at 852 Second Ave.;

• Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, the suspect took cosmetics worth $1,701 from the Duane Reade at 711 Third Ave.;

• Around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, the suspect took cosmetics worth $2,238, again from the Duane Reade at 711 Third Ave.;

• Around 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, the suspect took cosmetics worth $389 from the CVS store at 757 Third Ave.;

• Around 5:53 p.m. Sunday, April 9, the suspect took $300, also from the CVS at 757 Third Ave.

• Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, the suspect took $2,522 worth of cosmetics, once more from the Duane Reade at 711 Third Ave.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male 20 to 30 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall with long black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.