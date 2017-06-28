Fire Rages On Roof Of Greenwich Village Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging early Wednesday evening on the roof of a Greenwich Village apartment building.
The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. in the building at 60 E. 9th St., at Broadway, according to the FDNY. The fire was later raised to three and then four alarms.
The fire started on the roof of the six story-apartment building, the FDNY said.
Video from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the roof of the building.
The scene is near the Astor Place subway station, serving the No. 6 Train, as well as the 8th Street-NYU station serving the R and W trains. Southbound trains were bypassing the 8th Street NYU station.
The fire also caused major traffic delays.
There were no reports of injuries early Wednesday evening.