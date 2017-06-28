Fire Rages On Roof Of Greenwich Village Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging early Wednesday evening on the roof of a Greenwich Village apartment building.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. in the building at 60 E. 9th St., at Broadway, according to the FDNY. The fire was later raised to three and then four alarms.

The fire started on the roof of the six story-apartment building, the FDNY said.

Video from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Building on fire across the street from our office at 8th and Broadway in #NYC pic.twitter.com/elSp9NzpfG — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) June 28, 2017

Three rescue ladders currently and at least 7 fire trucks #NYC pic.twitter.com/qD5ddAOqZe — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) June 28, 2017

Quite a robust fire right now in NYC. Happening live on Broadway near Astor Place. pic.twitter.com/L6e83gvQRn — Tony Iliakostas (@ailiakostas) June 28, 2017

Closer shot of the fire in NYC, 8th and Broadway. The smoke is THICK! pic.twitter.com/96SJp6Em5y — Tony Iliakostas (@ailiakostas) June 28, 2017

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 5-alarm fire, 60 East 9 Street MN. pic.twitter.com/GuE3MUCI5S — FDNY (@FDNY) June 28, 2017

The scene is near the Astor Place subway station, serving the No. 6 Train, as well as the 8th Street-NYU station serving the R and W trains. Southbound trains were bypassing the 8th Street NYU station.

The fire also caused major traffic delays.

Traffic

There were no reports of injuries early Wednesday evening.