LIVE NOW: NOW: Town Meeting At Schomburg Center In Harlem | Watch Live | Ask A Question | Tweet @NYCDebates2017 BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rages In Greenwich Village, Causing Traffic & Transit Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Fire Rages On Roof Of Greenwich Village Apartment Building

June 28, 2017 7:02 PM
Filed Under: East 9th Street, Greenwich Village, Greenwich Village Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging early Wednesday evening on the roof of a Greenwich Village apartment building.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. in the building at 60 E. 9th St., at Broadway, according to the FDNY. The fire was later raised to three and then four alarms.

The fire started on the roof of the six story-apartment building, the FDNY said.

Video from the scene showed black smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

The scene is near the Astor Place subway station, serving the No. 6 Train, as well as the 8th Street-NYU station serving the R and W trains. Southbound trains were bypassing the 8th Street NYU station.

The fire also caused major traffic delays.

Traffic

There were no reports of injuries early Wednesday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch