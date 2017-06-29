Back Stories: WCBS Starts Streaming

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Did you know that WCBS was the first major market radio station to stream over the internet?
Former WCBS engineer Barry Siegfried was the man who made it happen. He says the station’s general manager, Steve Swenson “wanted very much to join the 21st Century and get a streaming presence on the internet.”
Swenson then turned to Siegfried to get the job done.
“From there, a whole department at CBS Radio was born overnight,” he says.