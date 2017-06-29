Sparks Fly After Dump Truck Catches Fire Below Metro-North Tracks In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Explosions rocked parts of East Harlem in the middle of night after a dump truck caught fire, sending sparks and flames flying below the Metro-North train tracks.
The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday underneath the overpass on 119th Street and Park Avenue.
Cell phone video from the scene shows flashes of light with sounds of pops and explosions coming from under the hood of the dump truck as fire trucks stand by, ready to combat the flames.
As firefighters poured water onto the stalled truck, its cabin became fully engulfed as electric sparks shot up.
Early Thursday morning, crews worked to repair the overpass, but say no tracks were damaged in the fire.
It’s still unclear what caused the truck to catch fire, but police sources tell CBS2’s Magdalena Doris that the driver was able to get out safely.
A block away from the scene last year, there was a fire at a garden center underneath the overpass that was fueled by fertilizer.