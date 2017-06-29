Fire Breaks Out At JFK Airport Panda Express, Sends Smoke Into Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the back of a Panda Express restaurant at John F. Kennedy International Airport, sending smoke through the terminal.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the fire broke out at the Panda Express in Terminal 4.
Video showed flames raging in the back of the Panda Express as passersby started and took cellphone photos or video.
Alarms also went off as smoke filled the terminal.
The area around the Panda Express was evacuated. No injuries were reported.