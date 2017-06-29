LIVE AT 7: Staten Island Town Meeting | Watch Live | Ask A Question On Facebook | Tweet @NYCDebates2017

Fire Breaks Out At JFK Airport Panda Express, Sends Smoke Into Terminal

June 29, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Panda Express

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the back of a Panda Express restaurant at John F. Kennedy International Airport, sending smoke through the terminal.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the fire broke out at the Panda Express in Terminal 4.

Video showed flames raging in the back of the Panda Express as passersby started and took cellphone photos or video.

JFK Panda Express Fire

A fire broke out at the Panda Express at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Credit: @ralphie_112, via Instagram)

Alarms also went off as smoke filled the terminal.

The area around the Panda Express was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

