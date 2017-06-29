Drivers Get Stuck In Gridlock When MetLife Stadium Hosts U2 Concert & State Fair On Same Night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some people sat in gridlock for hours Wednesday night when a popular concert and a state fair where held in the same place at the same time.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin spoke with organizers in East Rutherford, New Jersey who said to avoid that happening again Thursday night, get there early.

Fans of U2, Michelle and Mike Hall said they’re glad they’re seeing the band’s second show at MetLife Stadium.

“We haven’t seen them in a couple of years, and I’m so excited because I can hear the sound check going on right now,” Michelle said. “We’re thrilled.”

Their friends who were at the show Wednesday night were able to warn the couple to get to MetLife early, so they did.

“We purposely left Seaside at 2-o-clock, so that we could be here in time,” Mike said.

They also saw warnings on social media.

One tweet read, “Trying to get into U2 concert at MetLife. What idiot schedules a concert the same day as the state fair. We are never getting there in time.”

Paula Heller, of Far Rockaway, was back at MetLife for a second time in as many days to see U2. This time she arrived early enough to get around the signs that she claimed were confusing and keep her blood pressure down.

“You feel there is not early enough you could even leave to be here,” she said. “It took us two good hours from Manhattan to get into the stadium, even into the parking lot.”

MetLife Stadium’s director of marketing and communications would not go on camera but defended the parking plan. She said even though it was a busy night with two events, there were enough parking spots for everybody. She said 55,000 people attended the concert, and the state fair added 5,000 more to the mix.

She added the stadium signed off on shuttle bus service from Port Authority in Midtown, Manhattan, and NJ TRANSIT trains and buses were available.

People were already starting to fill the parking lot early Thursday evening ahead of the 7 p.m. show.