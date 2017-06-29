NYPD: Man Wanted In Connection With ‘Mitzvah Bus’ Fire In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who they say is wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn’s famous “Mitzvah bus.”
It happened late Monday night on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights, where the bus was parked every night.
Police said the man approached the bus, which is covered in Jewish symbols, and set it on fire, causing damage. He then fled on foot on Troy Avenue towards East New York Avenue.
The colorful bus was the creation of artist Lev Schieber and was featured in a music video that has been viewed more than two and a half million times on YouTube.
Police describe the suspect as a black man who was wearing a white T-shirt with writing on the front, black pants and black backwards baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
Schieber says he’s already thinking up a replacement for his bus.