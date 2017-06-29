White House Defends Trump Tweets Attacking TV Host’s Looks As Fighting ‘Fire With Fire’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fallout continues after President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets ridiculing the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he’s stopped watching.

Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who’ve criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came — to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

They spent time at Trump’s Florida resort — a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

Brzezinski replied with a tweet of a box of Cheerios.

MSNBC responded via Twitter, saying “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s tweets saying he fights “fire with fire.”

Sanders told Fox News the president has never been someone “who gets attacked and doesn’t push back.”

Speaking at the White House, Sanders was asked again about whether the president went too far.

“I don’t think so,” Sanders said. “I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire.”

That doesn’t sit well with some Republican and Democratic lawmakers critical of the tweets.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins tweeted, “This has to stop — we all have a job — 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump’s tweet was “Beneath the office.”

And Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is demanding Trump apologize, saying the tweets are sexist and an “assault on the freedom of the press & an insult to all women.”

In response to a question regarding the tweets, House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment. I think, what we’re trying to do around here is to improve the tone and civility of the debate and this obviously doesn’t do that.”

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse tweeted, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Sasse did not support Trump in the presidential race, and Graham ran against Trump for the GOP nomination.

