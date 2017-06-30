6/30 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, folks! We’re waking up to much milder temps than the past few days, and yep… the humidity has returned!
Hot and humid for today as we continue to strengthen that S/SW flow. There’s a slight chance of some PM showers and storms, mainly N&W of the city.
Saturday is looking like a mixed bag of clouds, some breaks of sun, and scattered showers/storms. By no means a washout! Sunday is looking better, with only a lingering rain chance in the morning. Timing has been changing, so we’ll keep our eyes on it.
The rip current risk looks to remain high into the weekend, so be sure to only swim where lifeguards are present! Have a great Friday!