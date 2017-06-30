GETAWAY DAY: Millions Hit The Roads, Skies | Best 4th Of July Events | Traffic | Weather1010 WINS | WCBS 880

6/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 30, 2017 11:00 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday folks, and welcome to the Fourth of July weekend! It’s a hot & steamy summer day with temps climbing well into the 80s and near 90 away from the coast. If you head to the beach, a nice breeze will keep you in the 70s…but beware of dangerous rip currents!

jl fourth of july1 6/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow looks like the worst of the weekend…clouds will win through the day and it will be uncomfortably muggy. There’s also a good bet for thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening, some of which could be locally heavy. Doesn’t look like a washout, but might be enough to put a brief damper on plans.

jl rain chances1 6/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Once we get to Sunday though, things are looking great! Humidity will tumble Sunday afternoon and skies will clear out…and will stay mostly clear through July 4th! Expect pleasantly warm temps in the mid 80s through the rest of the long holiday weekend, and outdoor plans look great for all.

Have a great weekend!

