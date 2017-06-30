Multiple Injuries Reported In Shooting At Bronx Lebanon Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are responding to a shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section.
There are reports of multiple people shot. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.
Police are going floor by floor searching for a gunman, who is believed to be a former employee. The gunman is believed to be carrying a rifle and to have barricaded himself in the hospital.
The hospital has been placed on lockdown. Doctors and nurses are said to have barricaded in the hospital.
