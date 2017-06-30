Breaking: Shots Fired At Bronx Lebanon Hospital | Watch CBS2 | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Multiple Injuries Reported In Shooting At Bronx Lebanon Hospital

June 30, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Bronx Lebanon Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are responding to a shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section.

There are reports of multiple people shot. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Police are going floor by floor searching for a gunman, who is believed to be a former employee. The gunman is believed to be carrying a rifle and to have barricaded himself in the hospital.

The hospital has been placed on lockdown. Doctors and nurses are said to have barricaded in the hospital.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch