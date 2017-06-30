Man, 79, Put In Chokehold, Dragged Into Stairwell During UES Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 79-year-old man was walking on the Upper East Side when he was ambushed and robbed by two men earlier this month, police said.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on June 19.
Police said the victim was walking on East 61st Street when one suspect came up behind him, put him in a chokehold and dragged him into a stairway at 531 Park Ave. Another suspect then came over and stole the victim’s wallet, containing $250 in cash and multiple credit cars, according to the NYPD.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.