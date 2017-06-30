Woman Surprises Husband With Pregnancy When He Returns From Navy Deployment

TEMECULA, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — When Chris Daughtery came home from deployment, his wife, Natasha, gave him the surprise of his life: She was eight months pregnant.

“I walked up, and she dropped the sign, and I was like, ‘Woah, what is that?'” Chris told CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas. “And then poked the belly because I was thinking I don’t know she had one of those fake pregnancy things on. I was like, ‘That’s a real belly.'”

Natasha found out just after Chris left for his six-month deployment, but keeping the secret was tough. She had to strategically cover up her tummy in family photos she shared with Chris.

“I just kept telling my 4-year-old I was getting fat because i didn’t — she’s a little chatterbox,” Natasha said, laughing.

Working two jobs and trying to raise three children, there were moments she wanted to blab but didn’t. Then chris was sent to the Korean Peninsula, where tensions were high.

Natasha admitted there were times she thought she should tell her husband the news.

“The deployment was only supposed to be like five months, and they’re like, Oh, turning you around,'” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh no!’ I was definitely questioning, should I tell him? Because if something happens, I’m going to feel guilty.

But it all worked out.

She did wait to find out the baby’s sex. The moment Chris got home, they threw a gender-reveal party.

Chris will be there for his daughter’s birth before he’s deployed again sometime next year.

Natasha says there will be no surprises next time.