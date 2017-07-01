7/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, everyone! Unfortunately, it looks like a stormy start to the holiday weekend. But the good news is, it looks like the only one!
Today will be an unsettled, humid day with clouds ruling and scattered storms. After just an isolated chance this morning, showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening as a front approaches. Not a washout, but be prepared for some heavy downpours moving through.
After today, things really start looking up! Clearing skies on Sunday with lowering humidity. Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry with temps in the mid 80s.
The high rip current risk continues today, so be careful if you’re trying for the beach. Have a good one!