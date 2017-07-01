7/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

July 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning, everyone! Unfortunately, it looks like a stormy start to the holiday weekend. But the good news is, it looks like the only one!

Today will be an unsettled, humid day with clouds ruling and scattered storms. After just an isolated chance this morning, showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening as a front approaches. Not a washout, but be prepared for some heavy downpours moving through.

jl fourth of july2 7/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

After today, things really start looking up! Clearing skies on Sunday with lowering humidity. Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry with temps in the mid 80s.

nu tu 7day auto20 7/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The high rip current risk continues today, so be careful if you’re trying for the beach. Have a good one!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch