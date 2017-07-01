Suspect Sought After Shooting 2 Men In Head In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is at large after shooting two other men in the head in the Bronx, police say.
Police said the three men were sitting inside a blue SUV on Commonwealth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
That’s when the suspect pulled a gun, shot a 23-year-old man in the back of the head, then shot a 24-year-old man in the mouth and left shoulder, police said.
The victims were rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where the 23-year-old was in critical condition and the 24-year-old was listed as serious.
Sources tell CBS2 the three men knew each other.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He’s described as a black man with a medium complexion, approximately 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), by visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP57