Suspect Sought After Shooting 2 Men In Head In The Bronx, Police Say

July 1, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: shooting, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is at large after shooting two other men in the head in the Bronx, police say.

Police said the three men were sitting inside a blue SUV on Commonwealth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when the suspect pulled a gun, shot a 23-year-old man in the back of the head, then shot a 24-year-old man in the mouth and left shoulder, police said.

The victims were rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where the 23-year-old was in critical condition and the 24-year-old was listed as serious.

Sources tell CBS2 the three men knew each other.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He’s described as a black man with a medium complexion, approximately 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), by visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP57

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch