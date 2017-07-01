Reports: Rangers Hot After Shattenkirk, Get Backup Goalie Pavelec

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers are trying to fill a big hole on the right side of their defense.

According to numerous reports, New York was right in the middle of the action as free agency opened on Saturday, pursuing the top prize on the market, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

The Rangers also reportedly reached a deal with goaltender Ondrej Pavelec to back up Henrik Lundqvist.

Shattenkirk, who hails from New Rochelle, spent last season with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, finishing with 13 goals and 43 assists in 80 games. The 28-year-old blueliner figures to command a minimum four-year deal for upwards of $7 million per season.

He is considered one of the top power play specialists at his position. Over the last four seasons, Shattenkik has recorded 26, 25, 26, and 27 points, respectively, on the man advantage.

The Rangers need Shattenkirk and have the salary cap space to get him. New York entered the signing period with no one to log big minutes alongside captain Ryan McDonagh on the first pairing. They are, however, fine on their second pairing after reportedly agreeing to a new deal with Brendan Smith earlier in the week.

As for Pavelec, he agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

Pavelec takes over for Antti Raanta, who, along with center Derek Stepan, was traded last week to the Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers received the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft and 21-year-old defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Pavelec had previously played his entire 10-year career with the second incarnation of the Winnipeg Jets franchise, including four years while the team was still known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

The 29-year-old Czech netminder has a career record of 152-158-47, with a 2.87 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and 17 shutouts.