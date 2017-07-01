Three Men Brutally Beat Woman With Bat In Harlem, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men who attacked a woman in the streets of Harlem last week.
Surveillance video shows one of them hitting the 53-year-old victim with a bat and knocking her to the ground.
Police say she was then punched in the head by a second man. A third suspect then slashed her on the side of the face.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW
The brutal beating happened last Saturday on 7th Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
Police say the victim is recovering at the hospital in stable condition.
All three suspects are described as adult black males.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.