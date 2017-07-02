7/2 Sunday Afternoon CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a muggy & mild night and morning, we’re getting big time improvements in the weather! Expect mostly sunny skies with tumbling humidity. It’ll be hot outside with temps in the upper 80s and some low 90s…but it’ll feel much more bearable outside!
If you want to get out of town to the beaches or mountains, you’ll be in good shape! Just be aware of strong sunshine with a very high UV index, and an elevated rip current risk too for the Long Island Beaches.
Monday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps again in the upper 80s. There is a 20% chance of some pop-up showers, but nothing to worry or cancel plans over.
Stay tuned for the very latest and for full details on Tuesday’s weather!