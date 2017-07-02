Contestants In This Year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest To Weigh-In Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Monday, the top dogs of competitive eating will size up and stare down the competition.
Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest will hold its ceremonial weigh-in at Brooklyn Borough Hall beginning at noon.
Defending champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will be there, along with the only man to beat him in the last 10 years — Matt “Mega Toad” Stonie.
On the women’s side, defending champ Miki Sudo and Sonya Thomas will both weigh in.
The combatants will head to Coney Island the following day for the main event.