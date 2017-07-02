Unattended Package Prompts Temporary Evacuation At World Trade Center PATH Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unattended package prompted a temporary evacuation at the World Trade Center PATH station, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Sources tell CBS2 that Port Authority K-9 officers received a positive hit in a PATH rail car at the World Trade Center station.
Emergency Service and K-9 units from the Port Authority Police Department were on scene investigating the area, according to sources.
PATH service into and out of the World Trade Center remains suspended in both directions.
Employees were allowed back into the Oculus at the World Trade Center just before 4:15 p.m.
