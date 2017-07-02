Off-Duty Suffolk Detective Helps Rescue Boy After Near-Drowning

July 2, 2017 11:48 PM
Filed Under: Bellmore, Near Drowning

BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a close call on Long Island Sunday, where police said a child nearly drowned in a pool.

Nassau County police said they were called around 4 p.m. to a house on Shore Road in Bellmore. Neighbors said family members pulled the 2-year-old child out of the pool.

An off-duty Suffolk County police detective happened to be there performed CPR, police said.

The child regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital. The child’s condition was listed as stable, police said.

