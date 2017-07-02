Protesters Call For Trump’s Impeachment At Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Around 250 to 300 people called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in a rally in Midtown Sunday.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, protesters chanted outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle and Central Park West, calling for the president to be impeached.
“I think Donald Trump is the least competent person who has ever held the Oval Office,” one man said.
A social worker from Queens who took part said she does not expect impeachment to happen overnight. But she said the protest was a start.
“It’s a process, so I absolutely believe that the process should take forth, and then whatever the results of that, you know, will be determined,” she said.
A lone Trump supporter was seen at the rally. He said he supports Trump wholeheartedly, but there is an area where Trump could improve.
“I think the Twitter thing could probably slow down a little bit,” he said. “But that’s Donald Trump. He’s been the same way for exactly 40 years. He’s never changed.”
Protests calling for Trump’s impeachment were also held in multiple other cities Sunday, including Los Angeles and Chicago.