7/3 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a nice start out there with temps in the 60s for most, low 70s in the city. Today will be a near repeat of Sunday, as temps climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Once again, the humidity will stay in check.
There’s a 20 percent chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and early evening, but they will be isolated and not all will see them. Absolutely nothing to cancel any beach or other outdoor plans over!
Then for the Fourth, it’s looking like a great holiday! Temps will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Will the weather cooperate for the fireworks? It certainly appears so!
Be sure to check back in later and if you’re off today, enjoy!