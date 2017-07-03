Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez To Compete In Home Run Derby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Something wouldn’t have felt right if Aaron Judge skipped this year’s Home Run Derby. Fortunately for baseball fans, that won’t be the case.

The Yankees’ rookie slugger announced Monday he’s agreed to participate in the event. Teammate Gary Sanchez will be in it, too.

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know that I’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby,” Judge, who leads the majors with 27 home runs, said in a video posted by the Yankees on Twitter. “And even better, I’ve got a friend coming with me.

“Yes, we will see you in Miami,” Sanchez said.

You've asked, he's answered. Check out which Yankee(s) are headed to Miami to participate in the HR Derby… pic.twitter.com/OoUxIaWFuo — Text A3 to 89269 (@Yankees) July 3, 2017

The derby will be held at Marlins Park on July 10, a day before the All-Star Game, in which Judge and Sanchez will also play.

It might be the most highly anticipated Home Run Derby in years. Other confirmed participants include defending derby champ Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, National League home run leader Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

Also Monday, Judge was named the American League’s Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for June.

It’s the first time Judge has won Player of the Month. He’s been named Rookie of the Month all three months this season. He is the first Yankee ever to win Rookie of the Month three consecutive times and the first in Major League Baseball to do it since Mike Trout in 2012.

Judge is just the 10th player to simultaneously win Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month. Sanchez also did it last August.

In June, Judge batted .324 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. He currently leads the majors in all three triple-crown categories.