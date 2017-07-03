Police: Taxi Strikes Pedestrians Near Boston Airport

BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A taxi struck pedestrians near Boston’s airport, injuring multiple people, Massachusetts State Police said.
It happened Monday near Logan International Airport’s “cab pool” area in East Boston, according to Spokesman David Procopio.
Police say several people were injured, some seriously.
Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.
At this point, police do not believe the crash was intentional, CBS Boston reported. Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
