Police: Taxi Strikes Pedestrians Near Boston Airport

July 3, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Logan International Airport

BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A taxi struck pedestrians near Boston’s airport, injuring multiple people, Massachusetts State Police said.

It happened Monday near Logan International Airport’s “cab pool” area in East Boston, according to Spokesman David Procopio.

Police say several people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

At this point, police do not believe the crash was intentional, CBS Boston reported. Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch