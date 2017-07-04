7/4 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 4, 2017 10:49 AM
Fourth Of July Forecast: 07.04.17



By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Independence Day, everybody! There are some clouds in the area leftover from some early morning isolated showers… heading into the afternoon though we’ve got plenty of sunshine, light breezes, and seasonable temps in the mid 80s. Outdoor celebrations will be in good shape.

Fireworks Forecast: 07.04.17



If you’re going to any fireworks shows tonight, expect mainly clear skies with nice mild temps in the mid 70s… so looking good there as well!

7-Day: 07.04.17



Tomorrow will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s.

Enjoy this wonderful holiday and be safe in all celebrations. Have a great 4th!

