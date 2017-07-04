Back Stories: Celebrating America’s 200th Birthday

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, top to bottom coverage of the bicentennial in 1976.
WCBS had the ability to cover stories in a way that few other stations could, because of the depth of its staffing and resources.
For a story like the bicentennial, there would be half a dozen reporters in the field, which meant the assignment desk had to coordinate a lot of moving parts.