Man’s Body Found Floating In East River

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s body was found floating in the East River Tuesday morning, police said.
The body of the unidentified man in his 40s was discovered at 8:23 a.m. near the rocks at the bank of the river at East 6th Street, and was removed near the FDR Drive, police told 1010 WINS.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the man’s death.
It was not immediately learned whether the body was clothed or naked, or who discovered the body.
The discovery came just hours before a throng is expected to head to the East River to watch the 41st Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show.