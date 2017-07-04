Man’s Body Found Floating In East River

July 4, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: East 6th Street, East River, East River Body

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s body was found floating in the East River Tuesday morning, police said.

The body of the unidentified man in his 40s was discovered at 8:23 a.m. near the rocks at the bank of the river at East 6th Street, and was removed near the FDR Drive, police told 1010 WINS.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the man’s death.

It was not immediately learned whether the body was clothed or naked, or who discovered the body.

The discovery came just hours before a throng is expected to head to the East River to watch the 41st Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch