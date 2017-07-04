10 Injured In Hunts Point, Bronx Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire broke out in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx Tuesday.
Ten people were injured.
The FDNY was notified at 1:10 p.m. of the fire in the five-story apartment building at 860 Hunts Point Ave., near Seneca Avenue. The fire was raised to three and then four alarms.
A fire chief told CBS2’s Reena Roy at the scene that 10 people injured — four civilians and six firefighters. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and most were caused by smoke inhalation, the FDNY said.
Nearby residents and workers were advised to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area, and to close windows to avoid smoke.