Crowd Gathers For Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest; Miki Sudo Wins 4th Women’s Championship

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Fourth of July isn’t complete without some fun in the sun and some healthy competition.

What might that competition be? The famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was under way early Tuesday afternoon at Coney Island in Brooklyn. CBS2’s Magdalena Doris was there.

The competitors had 10 minutes to down as many hot dogs possible while the crowd watched in excitement — and, at times, in horror.

Loyal fans donned hot dog hats as they waited to see who could stomach the pressure and who would falter.

The big matchup in the women’s competition placed reigning champion Miki Sudo — weighing in at 126 pounds — against the 98 pounder “The Black Widow” Sonya Thomas.

Sudo won for the fourth consecutive time, eating 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo is the women's champ and 20K richer having eaten 41 #Nathans hotdogs in 10 MINUTES! @CBSNewYork #Happy4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/WUk4zemCoR — Magdalena Doris (@MagdalenaDoris) July 4, 2017

In the men’s competition, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is defending his title against the only competitor to beat him in the last 10 years — Matt “Megatoad” Stonie.

At noon, spectators were placing their bets and sizing themselves up against the greats.

“I think if you’re really hungry, like you can eat a lot of hot dogs, and if you’re like a little bit smaller it makes it easier,” said Riley of Maui.

Doris asked some competitors about their strategy.

“All about dipping it in the water,” said a man in a mustard costume.

“It has to be flavored – with raspberry lemonade; stuff you can get from the store,” added a man in a ketchup costume.

The men’s competition was set to be held around 12:30 p.m.