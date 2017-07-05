CBS2 Exclusive: Widow Speaks After Man Is Accused Of Hiring Hit On Husband In Guyana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man wanted for murder in Guyana was finally under arrest Wednesday, after living for months as a free man in New York.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez spoke exclusively to the victim’s widow, after she was in court to see the man accused of hiring the hit on her husband.

Pooja Pitam cradled her sweet 1-year-old daughter — a baby girl who never had the chance to meet her father, Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The 26-year-old carpenter, with whom Pitam also shares a son, was murdered in Guyana last year while his family waited for him to join them in the Bronx.

“He never got a chance to hold his daughter,” Pitam said. “He never got a chance.”

Police said in October, Marcus Bisram, 28, of Queens – a child friend of Narinedatt – hired four people to kill him back in their home country of Guyana. It is alleged that Bisram acted in a fit of revenge after Narinedatt denied his sexual advances at a party in Guyana.

Bisram then fled back to New York.

On Wednesday, Bisram – a wealthy philanthropist – was arrested at his beachfront home in Arverne, Queens. He has been living out in the open, despite being listed on Interpol as a fugitive wanted for murder.

Pitam saw the man accused of having her husband killed in court on Wednesday.

“It was hard to see him, because he is alive today and my husband is not around with us,” Pitam said, “and my two child — they have to be up without their father for the rest of their lives.”

A judge on Wednesday ruled that Bisram would be held without bail until his extradition hearing.

But Pitam is concerned that money may buy him freedom. She is relying on her faith.

“They say prayer moves mountains,” she said. “I’ll just keep praying and fighting for justice for my husband.”

Bisram has been recognized and honored by many local Guyanese leaders as a generous contributor to their community. But with his having been denied bail, there is no way the leaders can get him out of jail as he awaits his extradition hearing.

Guyanese police said they arrested two young men who confessed Bisram hired them to commit the murder.