Small Business Spotlight: Getting Better Reviews On Yelp

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Yelp.
Director of Local Business Outreach Darnell Holloway sits down with Joe Connolly, sharing ways small businesses can get better reviews online.
First, he says companies should claim their page on Yelp.
“The most powerful way that a business can go about getting positive reviews on Yelp, is by having great customer service,” he adds.
