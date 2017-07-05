Breaking: NYPD Officer Dead After Being Shot In The Bronx | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  

Small Business Spotlight: Getting Better Reviews On Yelp

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York July 5, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary, Yelp

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Yelp.

Director of Local Business Outreach Darnell Holloway sits down with Joe Connolly, sharing ways small businesses can get better reviews online.

First, he says companies should claim their page on Yelp.

“The most powerful way that a business can go about getting positive reviews on Yelp, is by having great customer service,” he adds.

