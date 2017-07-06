7/6 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning New York City,
As you wake up this morning expect moderate cloud cover and cool temperatures in the upper sixties.
Temperatures will rise as we move into the afternoon, expecting to peak in the upper seventies, but the cloud cover will remain the same.
With the transition from the afternoon into the evening there is a high chance of showers that will progress into Friday morning so remember to bring your umbrella with you for your evening commute.
Have a great one!