7/6 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

July 6, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning New York City,
As you wake up this morning expect moderate cloud cover and cool temperatures in the upper sixties.
nu tu skycast 3d wakeup1 7/6 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temperatures will rise as we move into the afternoon, expecting to peak in the upper seventies, but the cloud cover will remain the same.
nu tu skycast 3d today 7/6 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

With the transition from the afternoon into the evening there is a high chance of showers that will progress into Friday morning so remember to bring your umbrella with you for your evening commute.
Have a great one!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch