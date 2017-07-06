‘Big Brother’ Raises The Stakes With First Live Eviction Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 19th season of the CBS show “Big Brother” is already proving to be a juicy one.

The season’s theme is temptation, and, as always, the audience is starting to see power plays and deception as the house guests try to outsmart each other in hopes of being the last one there and the winner of $500,000.

CBS2’s Chris Wragge spoke with host Julie Chen ahead of Thursday night’s first live eviction show.

It’s between Christmas, who is a former athlete and all muscle, and Jillian, who’s a sweet girl that sells time shares and doesn’t seem to be a threat, Chen explained.

While it might seem like the cast would vote off Christmas, because she’s a fierce competitor — not so fast. There are people who are saying “we’ve got to get Jillian out.”

Either way, one of the two ladies will definitely be packing up and being evicted.

You can watch all the action on CBS2 at 9 p.m.

