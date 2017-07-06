‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 213, Michael ‘The Menace’ Johnson

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, co-host Pete Hoffman manages to slip away from his family vacation for a few minutes to catch up with comrade Ike Feldman, who is set to head to Las Vegas for Saturday night’s UFC 213.

Originally scheduled to have three title fights, the UFC 213 card started to erode when bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt and top welterweight Donald Cerrone were forced to withdraw due to injuries.

Luckily, UFC tends to stack its International Fight Week cards. In this case, fans will get to see a much-anticipated rematch when women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes takes on Valentina Shevchecko at T-Mobile Arena.

Pete and Ike break down one of the year’s biggest cards, and also offer their picks.

Joining the podcast this week is fifth-ranked UFC lightweight Michael Johnson, who headlines the “The Ultimate Fighter 25” finale this Friday against former WSOF champ Justin Gaethje.

Though Gaethje will be making his debut, Johnson talks about how he won’t underestimate his opponent and his intention to keep the fight “violent.” “The Menace” also discusses his relationship with legendary kickboxing coach Henri Hooft, and why his sparring sessions are more brutal than some of his fights in the Octagon.

