Late-Night Vandal Caught On Camera Slashing Cars On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Car owners on Staten Island are alarmed by a late-night vandal who has caused thousands of dollars in damage.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, several vehicles were targeted in the crime spree, and it was all caught on camera.

Brazen surveillance video shows a woman vandalizing a car with what appears to be a sharp object, and then repeatedly slashing at the tires again and again — she then moved on to a second car, and then another one after that with deliberate intention and no remorse.

“I’m shocked. I’m beyond shocked and angry,” Eli Ozana said.

Ozana said he still can’t believe his eyes, after seeing the video of the woman trashing his ride.

In the light of day her handiwork became visible — deep marks were carved into the car causing $2,500 worth of damage.

“To see her going from car to car is just unreal,” he said.

He said it happened around 10:40 p.m. outside of his parents house on Caswell Lane and Felton Street, where his folks just happened to have a security camera rolling.

NYPD sources say at least nine or ten people in the area filed similar reports of vandalism that night, but Ozana said it was more than that.

“They told us there were about 15 cars that got scratched up just like mine,” he said.

Just up the block, Marion Longo’s car was gouged as well.

“I’m the one who called the police,” she said.

It wasn’t caught on video, but she said she has no doubt who did it.

“You ought to do something with the woman. You ought to put here away, she’s probably on dope,” she said.

Police have yet to link to the woman seen in the video to all cases, but cops were in the neighborhood dusting vehicles for fingerprints. They will continue to investigate.