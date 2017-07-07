De Blasio’s Decision To Travel To Germany During G-20 Draws Criticism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Where’s New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio?

De Blasio caught a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport yesterday for Hamburg, Germany, to attend events surrounding the G-20 summit meeting.

City Hall says de Blasio will be the keynote speaker at the “Hamburg Shows Attitude” event, and he will also visit with his son Dante, a Yale University student who’s spending the summer on an internship in Berlin.

we're live from the waterways of central Hamburg. Mayor BDB chatting econ dev strategies w/ @anjes_tjarks & @fegebanks pic.twitter.com/NaHf6jL2Ej — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) July 7, 2017

Expenses are being picked up by the Hamburg show organizers.

De Blasio will return to New York Sunday.

Ed Mullins, head of the union that represents NYPD sergeants, attacked de Blasio’s decision to go, saying as the city is in mourning of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the mayor has fled the city.

Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis accused de Blasio of abandoning pressing issues in the city to pursue his progressive agenda in Europe.

She posted a mocked-up image of de Blasio on Twitter.

While #NYC 's subways crumble, sex crimes increase double digits, litter on streets pile up & the number of street homeless soars…#G20 pic.twitter.com/JsYoHhHaVG — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) July 6, 2017

“While #NYC’s subways crumble, sex crimes increase double digits, litter on the streets pile up & the number of street homeless soars… #G20,” Malliotakis wrote, with an image depicting the mayor in a traditional German outfit in front of a meal of beer and sausages.

The headline in this morning’s New York Post read “Don’t Come Back!”

Reactions also poured in on CBSNewYork’s Facebook page.

“Why can’t he just buckle down and do his job, like attending the police academy graduation or paying respects to a fallen cop and her family?” commented Richard Cruz.

Others turned their ire toward Malliotakis for her mockery of de Blasio.

“She’s a Trump supporter and clearly very immature to troll de Blasio with Photoshopped pics,” wrote Elisa Read. “She is not gonna win NYC.”