Gas Fire Burns For Nearly 7 Hours In Fair Lawn, N.J.

July 7, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Fair Lawn, New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A gas fire in Fair Lawn, New Jersey burned for nearly seven hours Friday.

PSE&G said a high voltage wire fell and landed on a gas box, sparking the fire. It spread to the nearby Valley National Bank.

Some neighbors said it sounded like fireworks. Some were concerned the gas had been leaking for a while.

“We don’t know whether it broke because a tension line hit or because of a car accident that happened there a few months ago,” resident Mary Oprihory said. “Leads me to believe well was there actually a leak going there all this time, and when the tension line fell – boom?”

PSE&G crews could not get the gas shut off, so firefighters ended up dosing it with water just before 6 p.m.

