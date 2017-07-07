Flash Flooding Reported As Storms Sweep Through Tri-State Area

July 7, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: flooding, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were reports of flash flooding after showers passed through our area Friday morning.

The rain flooded the 86th Street Central Park transverse, which caused it to close.

A bus got caught in the water, which flooded into the bus.

Flood warnings and advisories were posted throughout our area as the rain passed through.

Problems were also spotted on the Belt Parkway.

