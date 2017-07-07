Flash Flooding Reported As Storms Sweep Through Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were reports of flash flooding after showers passed through our area Friday morning.

The rain flooded the 86th Street Central Park transverse, which caused it to close.

A bus got caught in the water, which flooded into the bus.

I’m stuck on a crosstown bus because of flooding at the 86th Street traverse. #nyc #mta pic.twitter.com/svu8dx2dQ3 — Amanda (@FedHillGal) July 7, 2017

And water came into the bus. pic.twitter.com/9kw8LhZ8QM — Amanda (@FedHillGal) July 7, 2017

Flood warnings and advisories were posted throughout our area as the rain passed through.

Problems were also spotted on the Belt Parkway.

