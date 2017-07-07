Trump, Putin Meet At G-20 Summit In Germany

HAMBURG, Germany (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting Friday at the G-20 summit in Germany.
Trump said it was an “honor” to be with Putin as the two shook hands.
“President Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think it’s going very well, we’ve had some very, very good talks,” the president told reporters. “We look forward to a lot of good, positive things happening.”
Earlier Friday morning, the president tweeted that he looked forward to “all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.”
Speaking on Thursday in Poland, Trump took a tough stance against Moscow ahead of Friday’s meeting with Putin.
“We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran,” the president said during a public speech in Warsaw.
But when asked, the president refused to affirm that Russia meddled in the 2016 election and it’s unclear if Trump will bring up the issue with Putin.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is among a group of Senate Democrats calling on the president to confront Putin about election meddling, saying failing to do so would be a “severe dereliction of duty.”
Meanwhile, violent protests have broken out at the G-20 summit with some demonstrators clashing with police in the streets.